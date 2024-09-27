'Heart Of Amaran' Sai Pallavi As Indhu From Major Mukund Varadarajan Biopic - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Sai Pallavi is poised to deliver another captivating performance in the upcoming film Amaran, which also stars Sivakarthikeyan. This biographical drama pays tribute to the martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan and features Sai Pallavi in the role of his grieving wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy and produced by Kamal Haasan, is set to hit theatres on October 31, 2024.

On September 27, production house Raaj Kamal Films shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) that showcases Sai Pallavi's character. From the first glimpse, it is evident that the actor brings depth and sincerity to the role, effectively capturing the essence of Indhu. The filmmakers referred to her character as the 'heart of Amaran', highlighting the emotional core of the story.

Major Mukund Varadarajan was honoured for his bravery during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, ultimately losing his life in the line of duty. His courageous actions earned him the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration. Notably, his wife received this prestigious award from the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, on January 26, 2015.

Amaran stands out as a unique cinematic portrayal of a war hero within the Tamil film industry. This project marks Sivakarthikeyan's 21st film, where he steps into the shoes of the late Major Varadarajan, adding to the film's significance. The cast also includes Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Gaurav Venkatesh, and Shreekumar.