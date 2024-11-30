December 5 or 11? Amaran OTT Release Date Locked

Hyderabad: If you missed to catch Amaran on big screen, the gripping Tamil film that has won the hearts of movie-buffs, here’s your chance to experience the blockbuster from the comfort of your home. After a record-breaking run at the box office, the film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, will soon make its OTT debut on Netflix. Although the digital release was initially delayed due to its ongoing success in theatres, fans can now look forward to watching it on the streaming platform in just a few days.

Amaran, produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, has been nothing short of a blockbuster hit. With over Rs 320 crore in box office collections, the film continues to draw large crowds even after four weeks of its release. Despite facing competition from other big-budget films like Suriya's Kanguva, Amaran has remained a fan favourite.

Helmed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, the film has been praised for its portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and the emotional depth of its characters. Amaran's powerful narrative, which also highlights the relationship between Major Mukund (played by Sivakarthikeyan) and his wife, Indu Rebecca Varghese (played by Sai Pallavi), has struck a chord with audiences.

Taking to social media, the makers announced Amaran OTT release date. Confirming December 5, the makers wrote, "Still captivating audiences in theaters, #Amaran will also stream on @NetflixIndia starting December 5th. Witness the journey of a true hero." Fans had initially expected the film to stream from December 11, but Amaran's immense success led to the delay in digital release. It's safe to say that the wait will be worth it for those who missed it on the big screen.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan received a special recognition from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for his portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The OTA, an esteemed institution that trains officers for the Indian Army, holds a significant connection to Major Varadarajan’s story, as it was his training ground. Sivakarthikeyan’s heartfelt performance earned him this recognition, adding to the growing list of accolades for his portrayal of the war hero.

Amaran is not just another war film. The film is a tribute to real-life courage and sacrifice. For unversed, the movie is inspired by the chapter on Major Mukund Varadarajan in the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film beautifully captures the journey of Major Mukund, his dedicated wife Indu, and his ultimate sacrifice during a terrorist attack in Kashmir.