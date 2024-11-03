Amaran Box Office Collection Day 3: Riding High With Big Numbers, Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Eyes Rs 100 Crore Mark

Hyderabad: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Amaran, a biographical action war drama, has continued to captivate audiences across the country, witnessing a significant rise in box office collections by Day 3. The film's emotionally charged storyline centred around an army officer's bravery and sacrifice during the 2014 Shopian attack, has struck a chord with viewers, leading to impressive box office numbers.

Amaran Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Amaran amassed an estimated Rs 21.75 crore on Day 3, bringing its total net earnings to Rs 62.30 crore within three days of release. Saturday saw an impressive 84.41% occupancy rate in Tamil Nadu theatres, with even higher audience turnout during the afternoon, evening, and night shows, peaking at 90.82% for nighttime screenings. The film also performed well in Telugu regions, showing 65.35% occupancy overall and reaching 84.98% in night shows.

Worldwide Collection

The global tally for Amaran had already reached Rs 42.3 crore on its opening day, and industry estimates suggest it could soon surpass the Rs 100 crore mark. This achievement would make Amaran Sivakarthikeyan's third entry into the Rs 100 crore club and his fastest to reach it, marking a new milestone in his career. The film's strong start has held up against major competition from other Diwali releases, including Tamil films Bloody Beggar and Brother, Telugu titles Lucky Bhaskar and KA, and Bollywood's Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

About Amaran

Amaran tells the stirring story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, focusing on his selfless act of bravery during the 2014 Qazipathri Operation in Shopian. Sivakarthikeyan stars as the courageous officer, supported by an ensemble cast including Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Suresh Chakravarthy, Shreekumar, Mir Salman, and others. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran was released on Diwali, October 31, and produced on a reported budget of Rs 130 crore.

Critical and Commercial Success

With its compelling plot and powerful performances, Amaran has earned critical and commercial acclaim. As it moves closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone, Amaran is proving to be a crowd-puller, resonating with audiences who appreciate its tribute to military valour and sacrifice.