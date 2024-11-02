Amaran Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite Slight Drop, Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi Starrer Crosses Rs 40 Crore

Hyderabad: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's latest Tamil movie hit the silver screens on November 31, 2024, capturing the hearts of audiences with strong box office numbers and impressive critical acclaim. Although it experienced a slight dip in collections on its second day, it continued to maintain strong momentum. Expectations are high that Amaran will go on to become a massive hit, potentially breaking numerous box office records along the way.

Amaran Box Office Collection Day 2

The biographical action war film is based on the life of army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was martyred during the 2014 Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir. The film has resonated with audiences across Tamil Nadu, amassing an impressive Rs 40.65 crore in box office earnings in two days, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. After a massive opening, Amaran recorded an estimated Rs 19.25 crore on Day 2. Globally, the film has earned Rs 42.3 crore, as per the makers.

Audience Response and Occupancy Rate

Despite a slight drop from its opening-day figures, Amaran maintained a high occupancy rate of 81.70% across Tamil Nadu cinemas on Friday, November 1, 2024, signalling strong interest from the public. The film has already seen overwhelming support, and expectations are high for a boost in numbers over the weekend, which could further solidify Amaran as a blockbuster hit.

Production and Star Cast

The movie, produced with a reported budget of Rs 130 crore by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani, features an ensemble cast including Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose, among others. Amaran not only serves as a tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan's sacrifice but also brings the intense 2014 Qazipathri Operation to life with authenticity, winning both critical and audience acclaim.

Weekend Hopes for Record-Breaking Success

With a steady pace in box office numbers and robust audience support, Amaran is poised for continued success, with the potential to set new records in Tamil cinema.