Amaran Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's Highest Opening Ever, Dethrones Indian 2, Storms into Top 10 Kollywood Openers

Hyderabad: Certain films manage to capture the audience's imagination even before they hit the screens. Amaran, the timeless tale of love headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has done just that. Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is based on the real-life heroics of Major Mukund Varadarajan. This war biopic has turned out to be a monumental success, setting new benchmarks in the Tamil film industry.

Amaran Box Office Collection Day 1

From the moment the trailer dropped, anticipation surged. With a power-packed presentation and a compelling narrative, Amaran built substantial hype, evident from the impressive advance bookings. Initially expected to gross around Rs 15 crores on its opening day, the film exceeded projection by achieving an outstanding Rs 21 crore net on its release day, coinciding with Diwali. This remarkable figure marks the highest-ever opening for Sivakarthikeyan, eclipsing his previous best by a significant margin.

Amaran Dethrones Indian 2

On its debut, Amaran not only shattered records but also garnered significant acclaim. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 21.25 crore net domestically. The performance in Tamil Nadu has been particularly impressive, with a gross of Rs 15 crore, making it one of the top contenders this year. Only two films—Vijay's GOAT and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan—have outperformed it. Notably, Amaran surpassed Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which had previously secured Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

Top 10 Kollywood Movies (Opening Day Collection) 2024

The Greatest of All Time - Rs 39.15 Ce Vettaiyan - Rs 27.75 Cr Amaran - Rs 17 Cr Indian 2 - Rs 16.5 Cr Thangalaan - Rs 12.4 Cr Raayan - Rs 11.85 Cr Captain Miller - Rs 8.05 Cr Kalki 2898 AD Rs 4.5 Cr Aranmanai Rs 4.15 Cr Maharaja Rs 3.6 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

A New Benchmark for Festive Releases

Traditionally, Diwali has not been regarded as the most lucrative weekend for Tamil and Telugu films, yet Amaran's phenomenal success challenges this notion. The film's performance indicates a strong acceptance from the audience, paving the way for it to secure a position among the top ten openers in Tamil cinema for 2024. With Rs 17 crore collected in Tamil Nadu, it has surpassed Indian 2, which earned Rs 16.5 crore on its premiere.

Reports suggest that Amaran is continuing to gain traction through positive word-of-mouth, hinting at an even stronger performance over the weekend. While overseas box office figures are still pending, expectations are high that they could elevate the film's earnings further. Analysts predict that Amaran may cross the Rs100 crore gross mark by the end of its first week, possibly even within its opening weekend.

About Amaran

Amaran tells the gripping story of Major Mukund, a recipient of the Ashok Chakra, renowned for his bravery during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Sivakarthikeyan steps into the titular role, with Sai Pallavi portraying Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the late major's wife. The film features a strong supporting cast, including Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan, adding depth and richness to this compelling narrative.