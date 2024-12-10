ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amal Neerad's Bougainvillea: 5 Reasons to Watch Psychological Thriller on Sony LIV

Hyderabad: The 2024 Malayalam-language film directed by Amal Neerad Bougainvillea is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on December 13th. This psychological thriller, co-written with Lajo Jose, boasts a stellar cast, including Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil, with Veena Nandakumar, Srinda, and Sharaf U Dheen in pivotal roles. Based on Lajo Jose's 2019 novel Ruthinte Lokam, it marks Jyothirmayi's return to the silver screen.

With the film's OTT release nearing, here are five reasons to not miss the gripping tale:

1. A Captivating Narrative

Bougainvillea explores human emotions, relationships, and conflicts, blending realism with an edge-of-the-seat thriller experience. The unpredictable plot makes it a stand out in Malayalam film industry.

2. Jyothirmayi's Triumphant Return

After an 11-year hiatus, Jyothirmayi shines as Reethu, a mentally fragile and emotionally tormented woman, complemented by Kunchacko Boban's charming yet menacing Dr. Royce and Fahadh Faasil's sharp and determined cop. The three add layers of intrigue to the film's ensemble cast.