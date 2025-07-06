Amaal Mallik's Revelation On Negative Campaign Against Kartik Aaryan Sparks Threat For The Podcaster

Hyderabad: A podcast episode featuring singer-composer Amaal Mallik has recently stirred controversy in the film industry. During his time on the podcast, Amaal expressed his thoughts on what he called a "negative PR campaign" that has been leveled against popular actor Kartik Aaryan. Amaal claimed that like Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik has been the victim of the industry's power plays to cut him down.

He expressed his concerns during an unscripted conversation, saying, "Sushant lost his life as this industry did something - whether to his mind, his soul, or people around him demoralised him. And today, you can see that people are trying the same things, directly or indirectly, with Kartik Aaryan as well." He added that Kartik is managing to stay strong, thanks to the support and guidance of his parents, but highlighted how power games and politics continue to exist in Bollywood.

Podcast Host Says No Plans to Remove Kartik Aaryan Episode Despite Threats (Photo: Instagram)

Following the release of the episode on YouTube, the podcast's host, Gaurav Thakur, shared that he has been receiving threatening calls asking him to take the video down. In a post on Instagram Stories, Gaurav wrote, "I've been receiving threat calls asking me to take down the Amaal Mallik podcast because of the revelations he made."

He clarified that the episode was not intended to be part of any public relations effort by Kartik or his team, and it was something that unfolded naturally and spontaneously. Gaurav also assured fans that the podcast will stay online in spite of threats, and he thanked Kartik's and Amaal's fans for "treating him kindly" at this time.