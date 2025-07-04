Amaal Mallik Alleges Bollywood Is Targeting Kartik Aaryan Like Sushant Singh Rajput

Hyderabad: Singer and composer Amaal Mallik has stirred up a controversy with claims regarding Bollywood's inner politics, drawing a disturbing comparison between the treatment of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. In a recent interview with a newswire, Amaal accused industry bigwigs of hatching a campaign to sideline Kartik, much like what he believes happened to Sushant.
Opening up about the dark underworld of the film industry, Amaal said, "The public has understood the reality of this industry… itni dark hai ki logo ki life chali gayi. Sushant Singh Rajput nahi handle kar paaye. Jo bhi unke saath hua, some blame it as murder, some blame it as suicide. Jo bhi ho, aadmi toh chala gaya na."
He went on to describe the psychological toll the industry can take on individuals. "Iss industry ne hi kuch kiya hai unke mind pe ya unke soul pe. Ya logon ne saath main unko demoralise kiya. Yeh industry aisi jagah hai," he added, reflecting on how Sushant's tragic death in 2020 left a lasting impact on public perception of Bollywood.
Amaal believes that Sushant's death marked a turning point, leading to the public distancing itself from the industry's powerful figures. "Publicly kabhi industry ki band nahi baji… Sushant Singh Rajput ki death ne inn logo ka sab cheen liya. Deserving bhi hai, they deserve to see this downfall. Acche aadmi ke saath galat hua," he said.
Turning his attention to Kartik Aaryan, Amaal claimed the young actor is now facing similar treatment from some influential names in the industry. "Aaj aap dekho, vohi cheezein, indirectly ya directly Kartik Aaryan ke saath karne ka bhi try karte hain log. Voh bhi unhi problems se joojh ke, dance karte hue nikla hai, smile karte hue," he said, applauding Kartik's resilience in the face of adversity.
Amaal credited Kartik's strength to the unwavering support of his family. "But uske peeche uske mummy, papa sab saath hain to support and guide him. He's also a newcomer who has come in, done his bit, usko bhi 100 log hatane ke firaaq main hain. Power play karte hain. Sab kuch karte hain bade bade producers, actors," he alleged.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020. His death, certified as suicide by asphyxia, ignited national debates surrounding mental health, nepotism, and toxic power dynamics in Bollywood.
