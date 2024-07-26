Alpha Update: Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol Gear up for Brutal Action Sequence, Makers Deploy 100 Guards to Prevent Set Leaks

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt is all set to dive into an intense new chapter with her upcoming film Alpha. In this action-packed spy thriller, Alia will face off against the formidable Bobby Deol in a high-octane, gory sequence. The climactic showdown, which is being filmed on a heavily secured set in Film City, Mumbai, is expected to take four days to shoot. Bobby Deol, who is still riding high from his performance in Animal, will continue his streak of villainous roles in Alpha.

A trade source provided some insights into the scene, describing it as "a ferocious action sequence. You can call it brutal. It is a no-holds-barred face-to-face action sequence between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. There will be blood.” While talking to a newswire, the source further added, “The shoot location is impregnable. This is one of the most important scenes of the film, and even a fly cannot enter this set. I think they have at least 100 guards manning the location and covering all vantage points."

In addition to Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, Alpha also features Sharvari, who has recently gained attention with her role in the horror-comedy Munjya. Both Alia and Sharvari will portray super-spies in this film, which is a part of the YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led project. Previous films in this spy series, including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, have all been major hits.

Apart from Alpha, Alia Bhatt has more exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which will also feature her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, Alia’s film Jigara, directed by Vasan Bala, is scheduled to release on October 11.