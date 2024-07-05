Alpha Husband - Alpha Wife: Netizens Link Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Character to Alia Bhatt's Spy Universe Film after Title Reveal - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt surprised her fans by revealing the official title of her much-awaited project with Yash Raj Films, set in Aditya Chopra's spy universe. The film's title, Alpha, was revealed in a brief teaser shared on Instagram by Alia and Sharvari. Alia also provided a voiceover explaining the meaning of the term.

"Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar, aur hamari program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez. Sabse veer. Dhyan se dekho toh har sahar mein ek jungle hein. Aur jungle mein humesha raaj karega… Alpha," says Alia in the title teaser. The teaser concluded with the phrase "Filming now," with Alpha written over the screen.

Sharing the title teaser, Bhatt wrote: "It’s the time of the #ALPHA.. Girls! 💥💥💥 @shivrawail | @yrf | #YRFSpyUniverse" The film has been hogging the limelight even before filming began. It is mounted as the first female-led spy actioner backed by YRF owned by Aditya Choprra. Alia and Sharvari both play super agents in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor talked about ALPHA males in his movie ANIMAL, and now his wife Alia Bhatt is coming out with a spy movie titled ALPHA!



What a coincidence! 👀🔥#Alpha #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #Animal #Netflix pic.twitter.com/qcqgBf4XVO — Aminul Hoque (@RoccoAminul) — Aminul Hoque (@RoccoAminul) July 5, 2024

The title reveal garnered interesting reactions on social media with many drawing parallels between Alia's film and Ranbir Kapoor's famous dialogue from his box office hit Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With the title of the spy universe out, fans of the Bollywood couple could not stop themselves from tagging them as the 'alpha couple.'

Reacting to the title, a user wrote: "Alpha Male 🪓 Alpha Girl 🥵" Another one wrote: "Alpha husband, alpha wife." Another fan of Bhatt wrote on X: "Alia will drive this film on her shoulders and she'll prove that once again why she's the biggest female star in this country."

For the unversed, Alia is set to feature in the film alongside Sharvari Wagh. The latter's fans were quick to congratulate the actor on bagging the massive film headlined by Shiv ravail, of The Railway Men fame. Taking to X, Wagh's fan wrote: "Move over, everyone! Sharvari is the future of Bollywood. Can't wait to see her shine! #Sharvari #Alpha"