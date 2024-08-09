Alpha: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh Set For 10-Day Shoot In Kashmir's High-Altitude Terrain

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Alpha, the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, is gearing up to be an action-packed adventure with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. Directed by Shiv Rawail, produced by Aditya Chopra, and written by Abbaas Hierapurwala, the film is set to explore the world of espionage through a fresh lens. The film is expected to be released next year.

The production team is expected to move to Kashmir in the last week of August, with filming set to wrap up in early September. A local actor and line producer, wishing to remain anonymous, said that preparations are underway for a 10-day shoot in various high-altitude locations across Kashmir. "We've been tasked with securing permissions and arranging accommodations for the cast and crew during the shoot," he said, adding that he is coordinating with the crew.

"The film's title, Alpha, draws inspiration from the first letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolising dominance and strength. The story focuses on alpha girls, a twist on the traditional 'alpha male' narrative. The film revolves around this concept, and we're excited to include local talent in the Kashmir shoot," the line producer added, though he remained tight-lipped about specific locations and further details.

Currently, the first phase of filming is underway in Mumbai. Once that schedule is completed, Alia Bhatt is expected to fly to Kashmir for the next round, which will feature high-octane action scenes set against the stunning backdrop of the region's mountainous terrain.

Alia, who recently starred in the American spy thriller Heart of Stone as the antagonist Keya Dhawan, is returning to the genre with Alpha, but this time as the film's protagonist. She will portray a super-agent, with Sharvari Wagh sharing the spotlight in a key role. While Alia has previously played an undercover agent in the critically acclaimed Raazi, her role in Alpha demands even more intense preparation, as the film's action sequences are expected to be particularly demanding.

Alia has a long list of successful films including Student of the Year, Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her portrayal of Sehmat Syed, an undercover agent in Raazi, earned her the Best Actress award at the 64th Filmfare Awards, where the film also took home trophies for Best Film and Best Director.

Sharvari Wagh, who will share the lead with Alia, is known for her performances in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sharvari, who has also worked as an assistant director on projects like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bajirao Mastani, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, received accolades for her debut performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2, winning Best Female Debut at the 67th Filmfare Awards and Star Debut of the Year (Female) at the 22nd IIFA Awards.

Speaking of director Shiv Rawail, he has previously served as an assistant director on films like Dhoom 3 and Fan. He recently gained recognition for his work on the series The Railway Men, which was released on Netflix and received an 8.5-star rating. The series, based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, highlights the bravery of railway workers during the disaster.

As fans eagerly await Alpha, Alia Bhatt is also set to return to the big screen with Jigra, which is currently in post-production.