Allu Arjun's Top 5 IMDb-Rated Films to Stream Before Pushpa 2 Hits Theaters

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is no stranger to film enthusiasts across the nation, courtesy of the surge of dubbed South Indian movies on television. There is a large viewer base that enjoys these films in their dubbed versions, and from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to Race Gurram, fans have been watching the actor long before he rose to nationwide fame with the massive hit Pushpa: The Rise in 2021.

Now, Allu Arjun is all set to captivate audiences once again with the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film will hit theatres on December 5, and with just a few days left for its release, fans can hardly contain their excitement. To make the wait a little easier, here are the top 5 IMDb-rated films of Allu Arjun that you can watch until he returns to the big screen as Pushpa Raj.

5. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (IMDb Rating: 7.3, Streaming on Netflix)

Released in 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a delightful mix of humour, family drama, and thrilling action. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Bantu, a man who discovers his true heritage, takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film features chart-topping songs like Butta Bomma, Samajavaragamana, and Ramuloo Ramulaa, with Thaman S' compositions perfectly complementing Allu Arjun's flawless dance moves. It’s a must-watch for anyone who loves family entertainers with unexpected twists.

4. Arya 2 (IMDb Rating: 7.5, Streaming on Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play)

Arya 2 is a high-octane film that explores the themes of love, friendship, and obsession. Allu Arjun delivers an electrifying performance as Arya, a character driven by unrequited love, which adds layers of complexity to the film. Directed by Sukumar, the movie's unpredictable narrative, gripping twists, and Allu Arjun's raw intensity keep audiences hooked. The soundtrack, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, includes the popular Ringa Ringa, a track that showcases Allu Arjun's sensational dance moves.

3. Pushpa: The Rise (IMDb Rating: 7.6, Streaming on Amazon Prime)

Pushpa: The Rise brought Allu Arjun and Sukumar together after over a decade-long gap. The film is about a gritty portrayal of a man's rise from the bottom of the social ladder to a dominant figure in the criminal world. Allu Arjun's performance as Pushpa Raj, a man of resilience and ambition, is nothing short of iconic. The film features a sensational soundtrack, including the iconic Saami Saami, Srivalli and Oo Antava, all became anthems. With a gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and Allu Arjun's powerful screen presence, Pushpa is a glowing example that showcases Allu Arjun's growth as an actor. The film also earned the National Award for Allu Arjun, a first for any Telugu actor in Best Actor category.

2. Arya (IMDb Rating: 7.8, Streaming on SunNXT)

Arya holds a special place in both Allu Arjun and Sukumar's careers. It was Allu Arjun's breakthrough film, following his debut in Gangotri, and it marked the first collaboration between the actor and director Sukumar. The film was a massive success and paved the way for the duo's future hits like Arya 2 and Pushpa: The Rise, with the highly anticipated Pushpa 2 poised to repeat that success. Allu Arjun himself acknowledged that when no one believed in him, it was Sukumar who had faith, making their collaboration the start of a successful partnership. Arya is a captivating tale of friendship, love, and unrequited emotions, with Allu Arjun delivering one of his most memorable performances. The music by Devi Sri Prasad, including tracks like Feel My Love and Aa Ante Amalapuram, became superhits upon film's release in early 2000s.

1. Vedam (IMDb Rating: 8.1, Streaming on SunNXT, Aha)

A decade on, this critically acclaimed film remains Allu Arjun's highest-rated outing on IMDb. The film is widely loved till date and tts timeless appeal is unquestionable, with a top spot that even his blockbuster hit as Pushpa Raj couldn't dethrone. In Vedam, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Allu Arjun plays the role of Cable Raju, a lower-middle-class man working as a city cable operator. This anthology film is built around the stories of five diverse individuals, each grappling with their own struggles. Allu Arjun's character, with his troubled past, brings an emotional depth to this powerful, multi-layered narrative. Vedam weaves together the lives of its characters in a way that resonates with the audience, earning Allu Arjun widespread acclaim for his remarkable performance. The film's strong storytelling and ensemble cast make it a must-watch.

With Pushpa 2 just around the corner, these films showcase the range and versatility of Allu Arjun, ensuring that fans can keep themselves entertained and ready for his much-awaited return to the screen.