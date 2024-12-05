Allu Arjun's Team and Pushpa 2 Makers Respond to Tragic Stampede in Hyderabad; Offer Assistance

Hyderabad: Following a tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, Allu Arjun's team expressed their deep sorrow and offered support to the victims' families. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and a case has also been registered in this regard.

The incident occurred when a large crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of the actor, rushed towards the venue where the premiere was being held. As Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre around 9:30 PM, chaos ensued. The sea of fans created a stampede-like situation, leading to a tragic outcome. A woman, identified as Revathi (35), tragically lost her life, while her young son, Sriteja (9), was left critically injured.

In response to the incident, Allu Arjun's team has now expressed their condolences and announced that they would provide necessary assistance to the grieving family. "The incident that took place at Sandhya Theatre is truly unfortunate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, especially the young child who is undergoing treatment. We are committed to standing by them and providing all possible support during this difficult time," the statement read.

Similarly, the production house behind Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers, also expressed their heartfelt sorrow, offering their support to the affected family. "We are deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident and extend our thoughts and prayers to the family. We are committed to helping in every way possible," the official statement from the makers said.

According to police reports, Revathi and Sriteja were among the many trying to enter the theatre when they were pushed by the crowd, causing them to fall and suffocate. Police and medical personnel were quick to act, administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to both mother and son before rushing them to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, Revathi was declared dead upon arrival, while Sriteja's condition remains critical.

Read More