ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Takes Pushpa's Axe To Complete His Halloween Getup - Pic Inside

Allu Arjun shared a playful Halloween post featuring his son, Ayaan, "taking" Pushpa's axe, while his daughter Arha dressed as a cute ghost.

Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Takes Pushpa's Axe To Complete His Halloween Getup - Pic Inside
Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun treated his fans to a playful Halloween update featuring his children, Ayaan and Arha, in adorable spooky costumes. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram Story and reposted a picture originally shared by his wife, Sneha Reddy, that quickly caught fans' attention for a unique detail - Ayaan's choice of accessory.

Dressed as a fierce character with a scary mask and an axe, Ayaan looked ready to take on the night, but the actor had a humorous observation to make. Allu Arjun jokingly questioned when his son had managed to "take" the axe from the set of Pushpa, his blockbuster film where his character, Pushpa Raj, is seen wielding an axe. The caption of the post read, "Ayaann ...when did you take my axe from my shoot?! (followed by laughing emojis)"

Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Takes Pushpa's Axe To Complete His Halloween Getup - Pic Inside
Allu Arjun's children Ayaan and Arha (Allu Arjun's Instagram Story)

With this playful remark, Allu Arjun tapped into the festive spirit, referencing his iconic role and adding a fun, personal touch that made fans smile. Meanwhile, his daughter Arha channelled her inner Casper, dressing up as a sweet, ghostly character. Arha is seen smiling adorably for the camera as she stands beside her brother.

Professionally, Allu Arjun is on the brink of a significant milestone as he gears up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Originally set for December 6, the highly anticipated sequel's release has now been moved up to December 5. The film will reunite him with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who reprise their roles from the first film in the franchise, promising to bring more intense drama and action to screens nationwide.

READ MORE

  1. Halloween: What Makes Horror Movies So Addictive?
  2. Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun All Set to Take over 11,500 Screens Worldwide, Team 'Working Tirelessly' for Dec 5 Release - Watch
  3. Pushpa 2 Press Meet Highlights: Trailer Update, Jani Master Replaced, 3000-Screen Overseas Rollout For Allu Arjun Starrer

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun treated his fans to a playful Halloween update featuring his children, Ayaan and Arha, in adorable spooky costumes. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram Story and reposted a picture originally shared by his wife, Sneha Reddy, that quickly caught fans' attention for a unique detail - Ayaan's choice of accessory.

Dressed as a fierce character with a scary mask and an axe, Ayaan looked ready to take on the night, but the actor had a humorous observation to make. Allu Arjun jokingly questioned when his son had managed to "take" the axe from the set of Pushpa, his blockbuster film where his character, Pushpa Raj, is seen wielding an axe. The caption of the post read, "Ayaann ...when did you take my axe from my shoot?! (followed by laughing emojis)"

Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Takes Pushpa's Axe To Complete His Halloween Getup - Pic Inside
Allu Arjun's children Ayaan and Arha (Allu Arjun's Instagram Story)

With this playful remark, Allu Arjun tapped into the festive spirit, referencing his iconic role and adding a fun, personal touch that made fans smile. Meanwhile, his daughter Arha channelled her inner Casper, dressing up as a sweet, ghostly character. Arha is seen smiling adorably for the camera as she stands beside her brother.

Professionally, Allu Arjun is on the brink of a significant milestone as he gears up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Originally set for December 6, the highly anticipated sequel's release has now been moved up to December 5. The film will reunite him with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who reprise their roles from the first film in the franchise, promising to bring more intense drama and action to screens nationwide.

READ MORE

  1. Halloween: What Makes Horror Movies So Addictive?
  2. Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun All Set to Take over 11,500 Screens Worldwide, Team 'Working Tirelessly' for Dec 5 Release - Watch
  3. Pushpa 2 Press Meet Highlights: Trailer Update, Jani Master Replaced, 3000-Screen Overseas Rollout For Allu Arjun Starrer

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALLU ARJUNALLU ARJUN CHILDREN AYAAN AND ARHAALLU ARJUN SON WITH PUSHPA AXEHALLOWEENALLU ARJUN CHILDREN HALLOWEEN POST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.