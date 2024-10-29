Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Takes Pushpa's Axe To Complete His Halloween Getup - Pic Inside

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun treated his fans to a playful Halloween update featuring his children, Ayaan and Arha, in adorable spooky costumes. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram Story and reposted a picture originally shared by his wife, Sneha Reddy, that quickly caught fans' attention for a unique detail - Ayaan's choice of accessory.

Dressed as a fierce character with a scary mask and an axe, Ayaan looked ready to take on the night, but the actor had a humorous observation to make. Allu Arjun jokingly questioned when his son had managed to "take" the axe from the set of Pushpa, his blockbuster film where his character, Pushpa Raj, is seen wielding an axe. The caption of the post read, "Ayaann ...when did you take my axe from my shoot?! (followed by laughing emojis)"

Allu Arjun's children Ayaan and Arha (Allu Arjun's Instagram Story)

With this playful remark, Allu Arjun tapped into the festive spirit, referencing his iconic role and adding a fun, personal touch that made fans smile. Meanwhile, his daughter Arha channelled her inner Casper, dressing up as a sweet, ghostly character. Arha is seen smiling adorably for the camera as she stands beside her brother.

Professionally, Allu Arjun is on the brink of a significant milestone as he gears up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Originally set for December 6, the highly anticipated sequel's release has now been moved up to December 5. The film will reunite him with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who reprise their roles from the first film in the franchise, promising to bring more intense drama and action to screens nationwide.