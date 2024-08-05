ETV Bharat / entertainment

Reports Of Pushpa 2 Delay To 2025 DEBUNKED; Fans Can Expect Thrilling Updates From Allu Arjun Soon

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most talked about highly anticipated films. The scheduled release of the movie has been delayed, leading to uncertainty regarding its new release date and raising concerns about shooting delays. Now, producer Bunny Vasu shared some intriguing insights into the film. He stated that following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, several modifications were made to the sequel's narrative.

"Pushpa is a special film for Sukumar. When it was decided to make a sequel, many changes were made to the story. That's why the shooting is getting delayed. These changes have also impacted Allu Arjun's upcoming projects, which he is expected to announce by August. According to the information so far, Pushpa 2 will hit the screens in December. The editing phase is ongoing at the moment. Don't believe the news on social media," said Bunny Vasu.

Earlier, there has been speculation surrounding the relationship between Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Fans began to wonder if the actor had a disagreement with the director after they noticed Allu Arjun travelling on a flight with his family, without his signature Pushpa look. Netizens referred to reports indicating that the film's completion was slated for August, leading to the assumption that Allu Arjun would maintain his long beard look in accordance with the filming schedule. Nonetheless, Bunny Vasu has firmly dismissed these claims as baseless, asserting that such rumours have been greatly misrepresented.

The film features a notable cast alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, including Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandar, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. With production handled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the music for the movie is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.