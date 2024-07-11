ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule Eyes Biggest Ever Non-Theatrical Rights Acquisition; Box Office Revenue to Outshine KGF 2, Says Top Producer

Hyderabad: Months before its official release, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is creating waves, with producers earning an incredible Rs 250 crore from the film's non-theatrical rights in Hindi alone. Prominent producer KE Gnanavel Raja offered some insightful remarks regarding Allu Arjun's film in a recent interview. He claims that Pushpa 2's Hindi non-theatrical rights alone are worth an incredible Rs 260 crore. Regardless of the number of languages involved, this is the largest non-theatrical rights acquisition deal in Indian film history.

Even though most films these days don't turn a profit, Pushpa 2's creators appear to be doing extremely well. Awaiting the release of Kanguva, Studio Green's owner KE Gnanavel Raja pointed out that Pushpa 2 is extremely popular in the states of North India, as seen by the large amount of money the Hindi version of the first installment alone made. In addition, Gnanavel Raja said that, in the worst case, Pushpa 2's box office receipts will surpass those of KGF 2, while in the best-case scenario, the possibilities are endless.

"The producers have made this money solely by selling the streaming, audio, and satellite rights to the Hindi version. It's important to note that Pushpa: The Rise, which was dubbed into Hindi, was released in 2021 with no fanfare or anticipation. However, the Hindi heartland's reaction to the movie surprised the Indian cinema industry. In Hindi, Pushpa 1 made its premiere at Rs 3 crore, with single screens accounting for the majority of its receipts. Despite the producers' minimal promotion spending, the movie grossed over Rs 110 crore in Hindi alone," Raja stated.

To put things in perspective, the Hindi version of KGF 2 brought in almost Rs 500 crore. Now, according to the acclaimed producer, Pushpa 2 should make at least this much business in the states of North India, giving the first Hindi blockbusters a serious competition. Pushpa 2 will be released on December 6. The film helmed by Sukumar stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Dhananjay in important roles.