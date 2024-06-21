Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Leads Most-Awaited Telugu Films List Despite Release Delay; Jr NTR's Devara Follows Closely

Hyderabad: Ormax Media, industry tracker and media consulting firm, revealed the list of the most-awaited Telugu films that are set to captivate audiences in the coming months. The list features a diverse range of films, from action-packed thrillers to action entertainers, all of which promise to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

The selection process for the most-awaited Telugu films was based on movies scheduled to release from August 2024 onwards, whose trailers had not been released as of June 15. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that despite the postponement of the Pushpa 2: The Rule release, the movie makes it to the list of the most-awaited Telugu films.

Ormax Media took to Instagram on Friday to share the list, accompanied by a caption that read, "#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Telugu films, as on Jun 15, 2024 (only films releasing Aug 2024 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered)." The top 5 Telugu films that have generated the most buzz among viewers are mentioned below.

Leading the pack is Pushpa 2: The Rule, a film that has consistently dominated the charts and remains a fixture on Ormax's list of the Most-Awaited Films. Its sustained popularity has propelled it to the forefront, surpassing all other contenders and hinting at a potential box office triumph. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to be a global spectacle upon its release on December 6, 2024. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, and is poised to captivate audiences worldwide with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

Devara Part 1, an action thriller starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is another highly anticipated film that has made it to the list. The movie is expected to showcase Jr NTR in a menacing avatar, with some gruesome visuals already featured in the first single, Fear Song. Slated to hit the screens on September 27, 2024, Devara Part 1 is set to bring forth the chemistry between the lead actors for the first time on screen.

Rounding out the list are Pawan Kalyan's OG, Teja Sajja's Jai Hanuman, and Prabhas starrer Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Each of these films promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience, with compelling storytelling, stellar performances, and captivating visuals. As the release dates approach, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience these films on the big screen.