Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Breaks Records with Ticket Price Hike in Andhra Pradesh, Petition Filed in Telangana

Hyderabad: The wait for Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally nearing its end, as Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film is set to hit theatres on December 5. Fans are buzzing with excitement, and the film's promotional efforts have only added to the anticipation. Ahead of release, Pushpa 2 makers have got approval for ticket price hike from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments. A petition in the Telangana High Court, however, is challenging the approved ticket price hike.

In a major move, the Andhra Pradesh government has given the green light for a significant increase in ticket prices for Pushpa 2 for a span of 13 days. This hike was approved following a request from Pushpa 2 makers, ensuring that premiere shows and screenings for the first 13 days will enjoy a special pricing structure. The premiere shows, scheduled for December 4 at 9:30 pm, will be held across select theatres in the Telugu states.

The ticket prices for Pushpa 2 have made history, setting a new benchmark in Andhra Pradesh. For the premiere show on December 4, tickets are priced at Rs 944 (including GST) for both single screens and multiplexes. This sets a record for the highest-ever ticket price in the state. On the official release day, December 5, tickets for single-screen theatres will be priced at Rs 324.50, while multiplex tickets will cost Rs 413.

Pushpa 2's ticket price hike (AP Government Memo)

To cater to the expected surge in audience demand, the government has also sanctioned the holding of six shows on release day. Moreover, theatre owners have been permitted to continue with five shows per day between December 6 and December 17, at the same ticket prices. This move ensures that audiences get ample opportunity to experience the film in theatres.

Following the ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh, Allu Arjun took to social media to express his gratitude. On X (formerly Twitter), he shared a heartfelt message, thanking Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their unwavering support. He wrote, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon'ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry."

While the price hike has been widely appreciated in Andhra Pradesh, it has also sparked some controversy in neighbouring Telangana. The government there approved a similar ticket price increase, with premiere show tickets priced at Rs 1,200. However, tickets for subsequent shows were capped at Rs 354 for single screens and Rs 531 for multiplexes. This decision led to public debate, and a petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court, challenging the price hike. The petition will be heard today, December 3, the day before the film's release.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to be an action-packed sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film brings back Allu Arjun in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also playing pivotal parts. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film is one of the most awaited releases of 2024.