Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Becomes 'Fastest and Highest Ever' Telugu Film to Mint over 852 K Dollars in US Pre-Sales before Trailer Release

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is already setting box office records even before its official trailer launch, as the film's advance sales numbers soar in the U.S. With 18 days remaining until its release on December 5, 2024, the film has grossed a whopping 852,000 dollar from more than 30,700 tickets sold, marking the highest-ever advance sales for a Telugu film in the U.S. The film's early success highlights the immense anticipation surrounding the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

The impressive figures underscore the growing reach of Telugu cinema in global markets, particularly in the U.S., where Telugu is now the 11th most spoken language. The advance sales were made across over 830 locations, making Pushpa 2 a major contender for breaking premiere show records. The film is expected to compete with the all-time highest premiere show record held by Baahubali 2, which grossed 4.3 million dollars, and Kalki 2898 AD, which held the year's biggest premiere show record with 3.9 million dollars.

The enthusiasm for Pushpa 2 is further amplified by the trailer's upcoming launch on November 17, 2024, in Patna, India. Fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer to give a massive boost to the film's pre-release buzz. The film is being distributed in North India by Anil Thadani, who has paid nearly Rs 200 crore for the rights, signalling high expectations for the film's performance across all regions.

Along with Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal's Chaava on December 6, 2024.