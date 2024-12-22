Allu Arjun's Hyderabad Residence Attacked by Protesters over Sandhya Theatre Stampede Incident

Hyderabad: Tensions escalated outside Tollywood actor Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad on Sunday as a group of activists stormed his property, pelting stones and damaging flower pots and plants in his garden. The protest sparked after the actor held a press conference regarding the tragic stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre earlier this month.

On December 4, a stampede occurred outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The stampede led to the death of a woman, identified as Revathi, and her 8-year-old son critically injured. The incident occurred when a large crowd gathered to watch the film's premiere, leading to chaos and overcrowding. The tragic loss of life has since sparked widespread outrage and demands for justice from the victim's family, activists, and the general public.

In response to mounting criticism, Allu Arjun held a press conference on December 21 at his Jubilee Hills residence. The actor addressed allegations made by political leaders and attempted to clarify his stance on the incident. He stated that 'no one was at fault' for the tragedy, suggesting that the incident was an unfortunate accident. However, his comments angered activists, who demanded accountability and justice for the deceased woman and her family.

The protesters, claiming affiliation with Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC), entered Allu Arjun's property on Sunday without authorisation. They climbed the boundary wall, pelted tomatoes at the residence, and vandalised the garden area. Chanting slogans against the actor, they demanded justice for Revathi. Law enforcement quickly responded and detained the individuals.