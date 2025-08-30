Allu Arjun's Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnamma Passes Away At 94, Final Rites Today

Hyderabad: The Allu family is mourning the loss of Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Kanakaratnamma. The 94-year-old, wife of legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah, passed away at their residence here in the early hours of Saturday due to age-related ailments.

Her final rites will be performed on Saturday (August 30) afternoon at Kokapet. Soon after the news of Kanakaratnamma's demise broke, members of the Mega family, including Allu Arjun's maternal uncle Chiranjeevi, rushed to Allu Aravind’s house. Ram Charan, who is in Mysore for a shoot, and Allu Arjun, currently in Mumbai, are expected to reach Hyderabad by noon.

Arrangements for the ceremonies are being overseen by Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind. Chiranjeevi's brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu will visit the Allu family tomorrow to offer their condolences and stand by them in this time of grief.

Several film and political personalities are expected to attend the funeral. Fans too have begun gathering to pay their last respects, and police have been deployed at the residence to manage the crowd.