3 Days for Pushpa Mass Jaathara: Allu Arjun's Fiery Poster out Ahead of Pushpa 2 Teaser Release

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

Allu Arjun's Fiery Poster out Ahead of Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser Release on Actor's Birthday

Allu Arjun's latest poster from Pushpa 2: The Rule adds to the buzz around film's teaser release on April 8. The team behind one of the highly anticipated movies releasing this year is leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement going for Pushpa Mass Jaathara leading to the release of film's teaser on Allu Arjun's birthday.

Hyderabad: The latest poster of Allu Arjun's upcoming movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was revealed by the filmmakers on Friday, much to the excitement of fans eagerly anticipating the teaser release. The teaser for Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to premiere on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind Pushpa 2: The Rule, unveiled the striking new poster on social media, announcing, "#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser will be hitting screens on April 8th ❤️‍🔥 Just 3 days to go! Get ready to feel those goosebumps 😎 #PushpaMassJaathara 💥 #Pushpa2TheRule will be released worldwide on August 15, 2024."

In the poster, Allu Arjun is depicted in a powerful stance, blowing a conch and holding a trishul. The vibrant red and yellow colors enhance the intensity of the image. Earlier, to mark Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the filmmakers shared a poster featuring her character, Srivalli, dressed in a traditional saree adorned with elaborate jewelry and sporting a sindoor on her forehead.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Allu Arjun was honored with a National Film Award for his performance in the first installment.

The first part of Pushpa revolved around power struggles within the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The film's stellar cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others, reprise their roles in the sequel. Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, was a massive success at the box office, with hit songs like Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Saami Saami.

Last Updated :19 hours ago

