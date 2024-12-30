Allu Arjun's Bail Verdict Postponed To January 3; Pawan Kalyan Comments On Sandhya Theater Stampede Case

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court, hearing actor Allu Arjun's regular bail plea in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theater during the screening of Pushpa 2, has reserved its verdict for January 3. The Chikkadapally police opposed Allu Arjun's bail request, filing a counter-affidavit. On the other hand, Arjun's legal team argued that the actor had no involvement in the incident and that the charges against him were not applicable under BSN Section 105.

The hearing, which took place in the Nampally court, garnered significant attention. Both parties presented their arguments, with Allu Arjun's lawyers urging the court to grant bail, citing the actor's lack of direct connection to the incident. After reviewing the submissions from both sides, the court announced that the verdict would be delivered on January 3.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has spoken out regarding the tragic Sandhya Theater stampede and the subsequent arrest of actor Allu Arjun. Addressing the media in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan expressed his views on the incident and shared his perspective on Allu Arjun's involvement.

Commenting on the matter, Pawan Kalyan said, "What was supposed to be a minor issue turned into a major one, like using an axe for something that could have been solved with a stick." He praised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, describing him as a great leader who rose from the grassroots. According to Pawan Kalyan, Revanth Reddy's support for the film industry, including facilitating increased ticket prices, had contributed to the success of films like Salaar and Pushpa 2.

Regarding the stampede, Pawan Kalyan stated that while he didn't have full information about the events surrounding Allu Arjun's case, he stressed that the law should be equal for everyone. He also stated that the police were not at fault, as they were focused on ensuring safety, but suggested that theatre staff should have informed Allu Arjun beforehand about the crowd situation.

Referring to the loss of life in the incident, Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences, saying, "Revathi's death in this incident was shocking. They could have shown more humanity by expressing regret for the mistake made." He added that someone from Allu Arjun's team or film producers should have visited the victim's family sooner to offer their support.

Pawan Kalyan also pointed out that it was not fair to place the blame solely on Allu Arjun. He reminded the public that cinema is a team effort, with many people involved, and it was unjust to single out one person in such tragic circumstances.

The Deputy Chief Minister concluded by referencing how cinema icons like Chiranjeevi would often visit theatres with their fans in the past or even go incognito to avoid crowd issues, highlighting the complexities of celebrity interactions with their audiences.