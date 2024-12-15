Allu Arjun, Wife Sneha Visit Chiranjeevi after His Release from Jail in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun, along with his wife Sneha Reddy, paid a visit to Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi at his residence on Sunday, shortly after his release from jail. The meeting has since become a subject of widespread attention on social media, with several videos and pictures going viral.

Arjun, dressed casually in an orange sweatshirt, was seen driving the car to Chiranjeevi's house, with Sneha sitting by his side. Their children were also seen accompanying them, adding to the emotional reunion. The visit comes after Allu Arjun's release from police custody, following his arrest on December 13 in connection with a tragic incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the week, on December 4, Arjun's visit to the theatre had sparked chaos, leading to the tragic death of a 35-year-old fan and the hospitalisation of her young son. The police allege that Arjun's visit was not informed to the authorities beforehand, and cases were filed against him and the theatre management. The incident resulted in four arrests so far, including the arrest of the actor.

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were seen visiting Arjun's residence soon after his arrest, offering their support. The couple looked visibly concerned as they walked into Arjun's home in Jubilee Hills, following the arrest that took place in front of the media on Friday. Chiranjeevi, a well-known figure in Tollywood, has been a source of solace and strength for his nephew throughout the legal proceedings.

