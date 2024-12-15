ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun, Wife Sneha Visit Chiranjeevi after His Release from Jail in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Allu Arjun visited uncle Chiranjeevi with his wife Sneha and kids a day after being released from jail in the Sandhya theatre stampede case.

Allu Arjun Meets Chiranjeevi After His Release from Jail
Allu Arjun Meets Chiranjeevi After His Release from Jail (Photo: ANI/ IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun, along with his wife Sneha Reddy, paid a visit to Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi at his residence on Sunday, shortly after his release from jail. The meeting has since become a subject of widespread attention on social media, with several videos and pictures going viral.

Arjun, dressed casually in an orange sweatshirt, was seen driving the car to Chiranjeevi's house, with Sneha sitting by his side. Their children were also seen accompanying them, adding to the emotional reunion. The visit comes after Allu Arjun's release from police custody, following his arrest on December 13 in connection with a tragic incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the week, on December 4, Arjun's visit to the theatre had sparked chaos, leading to the tragic death of a 35-year-old fan and the hospitalisation of her young son. The police allege that Arjun's visit was not informed to the authorities beforehand, and cases were filed against him and the theatre management. The incident resulted in four arrests so far, including the arrest of the actor.

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were seen visiting Arjun's residence soon after his arrest, offering their support. The couple looked visibly concerned as they walked into Arjun's home in Jubilee Hills, following the arrest that took place in front of the media on Friday. Chiranjeevi, a well-known figure in Tollywood, has been a source of solace and strength for his nephew throughout the legal proceedings.

Read More:

  1. Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 10: Allu Arjun Starrer Witnesses over 70 Pc Hike despite Arrest
  2. Rashmika Mandanna, Nani, Other Celebs React to Allu Arjun's Arrest in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case
  3. Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Tollywood Celebs Visit Allu Arjun after His Release from Jail

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun, along with his wife Sneha Reddy, paid a visit to Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi at his residence on Sunday, shortly after his release from jail. The meeting has since become a subject of widespread attention on social media, with several videos and pictures going viral.

Arjun, dressed casually in an orange sweatshirt, was seen driving the car to Chiranjeevi's house, with Sneha sitting by his side. Their children were also seen accompanying them, adding to the emotional reunion. The visit comes after Allu Arjun's release from police custody, following his arrest on December 13 in connection with a tragic incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the week, on December 4, Arjun's visit to the theatre had sparked chaos, leading to the tragic death of a 35-year-old fan and the hospitalisation of her young son. The police allege that Arjun's visit was not informed to the authorities beforehand, and cases were filed against him and the theatre management. The incident resulted in four arrests so far, including the arrest of the actor.

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were seen visiting Arjun's residence soon after his arrest, offering their support. The couple looked visibly concerned as they walked into Arjun's home in Jubilee Hills, following the arrest that took place in front of the media on Friday. Chiranjeevi, a well-known figure in Tollywood, has been a source of solace and strength for his nephew throughout the legal proceedings.

Read More:

  1. Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 10: Allu Arjun Starrer Witnesses over 70 Pc Hike despite Arrest
  2. Rashmika Mandanna, Nani, Other Celebs React to Allu Arjun's Arrest in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case
  3. Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Tollywood Celebs Visit Allu Arjun after His Release from Jail

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHIRANJEEVIPUSHPA 2 THE RULESANDHYA THEATRE STAMPEDEALLU ARJUN VISITS CHIRANJEEVIALLU ARJUN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.