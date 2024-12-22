Allu Arjun Urges Fans to 'Not Resort to Any Kind of Abusive Language' Amid Sandhya Theatre Stampede Controversy

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the star of the recent blockbuster Pushpa 2, has urged his fans to express their feelings responsibly and refrain from using abusive language both online and offline. In a recent Instagram post, the actor addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which occurred during the film's premiere on December 4. The incident, which led to the tragic death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son, has triggered widespread debate, particularly after allegations were made against the actor by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Allu Arjun's appeal comes in response to rising tensions online, where several fans, allegedly using fake identities or profiles, have engaged in abusive behaviour in support of the actor. The star emphasised that misrepresentation by such individuals could have serious consequences, stating that legal action would be taken against those responsible for spreading harmful or defamatory content.

In his Instagram post, Allu Arjun wrote: "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always, and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behaviour both online and offline. Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans to not engage with such posts."

This message follows a press conference held by the actor earlier this week, where he refuted allegations made by CM Reddy. Allu Arjun explained that the tragic incident at the theatre was purely accidental and denied claims that he had caused any chaos. He strongly rejected accusations that he had acted irresponsibly during the event, stating that he had followed all police instructions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly built Bharosa Kendra in Kothapalli, Karimnagar, Telangana DGP Dr. Jitender addressed the Sandhya Theatre incident, stressing that such events are harmful to society. He also highlighted the Telangana government's commitment to protecting women and children, with 27 Bharosa Kendras established across the state. Talking about the unfortunate death woman during the Pushpa 2 premiere show in Hyderabad, he said that police prioritise citizen safety over movie promotions and urged responsible behaviour to maintain law and order.

The actor's statement during the press conference was in direct response to accusations that he had waved to fans from his car's sunroof while entering and exiting the theatre, further inflaming the crowd. CM Reddy had also criticised the actor for reportedly continuing to interact with fans despite the overcrowded conditions, which contributed to the stampede. However, Allu Arjun maintained that he had not acted out of line and expressed his condolences to the victims of the incident.

