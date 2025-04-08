Allu Arjun Turns 43: Actor's Wife Sneha Reddy Drops Unseen Family Pics On His Birthday, Says 'Love You Endlessly'

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun rang in his 43rd birthday on April 8 in the most intimate and heartfelt way, surrounded by his family. The actor began his special day at home with a cozy celebration alongside his wife Sneha Reddy and their children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The cake-cutting rite, shared by Sneha via her Instagram Story, radiated warmth and quickly went viral.

Sneha Reddy also shared a video montage that included rare and unseen moments from their personal life along with a touching birthday message for her husband, calling him "the love" of her life. The montage featured a series of vacation photos showing the couple embracing and enjoying beautiful destinations. One candid shot showed Allu Arjun in his now-iconic Pushpa avatar, while another image captured him lovingly spending time with their children.

Sneha's caption read: "Happy 43rd to the love of my life. Wishing you a year full of joy, peace, and most of all - health & strength. Forever grateful to walk through life with you by my side. Love you endlessly." The post was met with overwhelming admiration from fans, who flooded the comments with birthday wishes and praise for the couple's strong bond.

Allu Arjun has often spoken openly about his admiration for Sneha. On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's talk show Sam Jam, he revealed, "I liked two qualities about her. She is very dignified. Even at 2 am at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity. And number 2, she is very balanced."

The couple got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in 2011 in a grand ceremony held in Hyderabad. They welcomed their son, Ayaan, in 2014, followed by the birth of their daughter, Arha, in 2016. This March, they marked their 14th wedding anniversary.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. He is now gearing up for a mega-budget collaboration with director Atlee, under the banner of Sun Pictures. The movie, reportedly titled Parallel Universe, is apparently a period drama revolving around reincarnation in which Allu Arjun will be seen in dual roles. There are strong speculations that global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas could be considered to jump on board for the female lead.

Moreover, Allu Arjun is also expected to reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas for a fourth collaboration - a mythological drama likely to start filming in 2026, where he might play Lord Karthikeya.