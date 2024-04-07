Allu Arjun Teases Fans with Sneak Peek from Pushpa 2: The Rule Edit Room Ahead of Teaser Launch

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is back in the spotlight with Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to his 2021 smash hit Pushpa: The Rise. Fans of the Telugu actor are buzzing with anticipation, as the film promises even more action and drama. The frenzy reached new heights today, as the actor shared a photo from the editing room ahead of the launch of the teaser on the actor's birthday falling on April 8.

Allu Arjun hypes Pushpa 2 teaser drop

Taking to Instagram Story, Allu shared a picture from the edit suite. Pushpa 2 can be seen written over a TV screen while a computer system and console give away the impression of the film's editing in process. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote 'ALL SET', adding to the buzz around the teaser drop.

Earlier, the makers of Pushpa 2 built up anticipation for the teaser release with a new poster from the film. On Friday, Allu Arjun, aka Pushpa Raj, posted a new poster to his Instagram feed. Allu's appearance and look on the poster heightened expectations from the film. The actor looked unrecognisable as he hid behind a Trishul. Sharing the picture, Allu wrote: "#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser On April 8th!!"

The prequel Pushpa: The Rise, is a 2021 Telugu-language action drama film directed and written by Sukumar. The film starred Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and Raj Tirandasu in key parts. It became a huge success in both Telugu and Hindi. Allu Arjun went on to receive the Best Actor for his performance in the film at last year's 69th National Film Awards.

talking about the Pushpa 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also rumoured to make a cameo appearance, while Sanjay Dutt could play a special cameo, adding to the already impressive line up of actors. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2024.