Allu Arjun Summoned By Hyderabad Police For Questioning Tomorrow In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Hyderabad police summoned Allu Arjun for questioning in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, where he faces allegations of culpable homicide following the December 4 tragedy.

Allu Arjun Summoned By Hyderabad Police For Questioning Tomorrow In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case
Allu Arjun Summoned By Hyderabad Police For Questioning Tomorrow In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 12 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have summoned Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun for questioning in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor has been directed to appear at Chikkadpally Police Station on Tuesday at 11 am for further inquiry. The incident on December 4 led to the death of a woman and critically injured her son, leading to legal action against the theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team.

The actor, listed as accused number 11 in the case, faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was initially arrested on December 13 and produced before a city court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. However, the Telangana High Court granted interim bail to the actor the same day, allowing his release from Chanchalguda Jail the following day.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand revealed on Sunday that the police had compiled a detailed 10-minute video reconstructing the events of December 4, using over 1,000 video clippings as evidence. The video was released to refute Allu Arjun's claims and provide a minute-by-minute account of the stampede at Sandhya Theatre. The footage aims to establish that the actor's visit to the venue, along with a subsequent roadshow, led to overcrowding and chaos.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also criticised Allu Arjun during an Assembly session, accusing him of negligence and staging a promotional event without obtaining police permission. In response, the actor held a press conference denying all allegations, expressing distress over what he termed "character assassination."

The fresh summons coincide with reports that the police plan to approach the Telangana High Court to seek the cancellation of Allu Arjun's interim bail. His legal team is reportedly strategising on how to address the latest developments as the investigation unfolds.

