Allu Arjun Spotted In Mumbai After Deepika Padukone Joins Atlee's Film AA22xA6 - Watch

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who recently gave a blockbuster with Pushpa 2: The Rule, was seen arriving in Mumbai on Monday, June 9, 2025. The actor's visit comes days after the official confirmation of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in the role of the heroine in his upcoming movie, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.

Allu Arjun made a stylish entrance at Kalina Airport in Mumbai as he wore an all-black outfit that included cargo pants, a fitted t-shirt, a matching jacket, and black shades. He had his cool swagger while he greeted fans and waved to the paparazzi as usual before he got into a black luxury vehicle. His arrival has fueled speculation that major updates or pre-production activities for AA22xA6 could be underway.

The film's buzz is already at a fever pitch with the pairing of two raw talents like Allu Arjun and director Atlee, the maker of pan-India hits like Jawan and Bigil. And with the addition of Deepika Padukone, fans of Indian cinema are clamouring for what would be a historic meeting of two of the most influential film industries in India - Tollywood and Bollywood.

AA22xA6 is being described as a high-concept sci-fi action drama that combines intense emotion, futuristic visuals, edge-of-your-seat action, and storytelling with a distinctively Indian texture in a way that promises to transcend the genre. Industry insiders suggest that this project could redefine cinematic scale in Indian cinema, bringing together top-tier talent, cutting-edge technology, and mass appeal.

The shooting schedule for the film has yet to be made official, but at this point, it already seems to be regarded as one of the most awaited pan-India releases of all time. As fans wait for official updates, the fact that Allu Arjun is in Mumbai signals speedy, urgent work going on behind the scenes.