Allu Arjun Spotted In Dubai Gym; Is Actor Prepping For His Next Big Film With Atlee?

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, who set new standards with his performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule, is currently preparing for his next major project. Pushpa 2 was a huge commercial success, shattering multiple box office records. While fans wait for his next move, the actor was recently spotted in Dubai working out at a gym.

Allu Arjun was seen hitting the treadmill wearing black athleisure, and it looks like he is getting back in shape for his upcoming films. He has some exciting films lined up, including movies with Trivikram Srinivas and Atlee. The 42-year-old actor appears to be solely focused on his next cinematic adventure.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun faced immense physical challenges during behind-the-scenes of Pushpa 2. In an interview with a newswire, choreographer Ganesh Acharya talks about how hard Allu Arjun worked while filming the Jathara sequence. Acharya stated that the actor suffered multiple injuries during the filming.

"Every 5-10 days, he would injure himself; sometimes breaking his foot or suffering neck injuries but he never gave up," Acharya shared, praising the actor's unwavering dedication.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun's rumoured collaboration with Trivikram is expected to be a grand mythological epic, while his film with Atlee is anticipated to be a high-octane, mass-appeal entertainer.

The actor recently made a public appearance at an airport, displaying his new look. Allu Arjun has shed his tough Pushpa 2 look, including his long hair and untrimmed beard, and now sports a perfectly trimmed haircut and a well-groomed beard, indicating a new transition for his upcoming role. Fans are eagerly awaiting official announcements regarding his forthcoming flicks.