Allu Arjun Shares Glimpse of His Minimalistic Valentine's Day Celebration - Pic Inside

Hyderabad: Love is in the air, and celebrities are sharing their affectionate moments on social media to mark Velentine's Day. Pushpa star Allu Arjun joined in by posting a glimpse of his Valentine's Day celebration, which appeared simple yet sweet.

He shared a photo of a tempting white cake adorned with February 14 marked in red. His caption-less post spoke volumes, expressing his heartfelt message without words. Earlier, his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, also shared a Valentine's Day post featuring their children.

Their love story began 13 years ago, marked by love at first sight for Allu Arjun. Cupid's arrow struck when they attended a friend's wedding in the United States over a decade ago. It was there that he met Sneha Reddy, who would become the love of his life. Their romance blossomed after being introduced by a mutual friend.

On the work, Allu Arjun remains busy with his professional commitments. He is currently filming for his upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel is scheduled for release on August 15. Alongside Allu Arjun, the film will feature Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. Pushpa 2 will clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again at the box office.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun is also set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial venture, produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films. Additionally, he has a project in the pipeline with Koratala Siva. Talks are also ongoing regarding his involvement in The Immortal Ashwatthama, previously announced with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.