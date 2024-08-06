Allu Arjun Resumes Pushpa 2: The Rule Shoot at Ramoji Film City Defying Rift Rumours with Director Sukumar

Hyderabad: After weeks of speculations of a feud between filmmaker Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun, the cast and crew of Pushpa 2: The Rule is now back on set. As per the latest update, Allu Arjun has begun shooting for the highly-anticipated sequel at Ramji Film City. The makers earlier notified that the film's climax is underway, adding to the buzz around the film.

The official X (previously known as Twitter) page of Pushpa indicated that the film's climax would be shot at RFC. "Shoot Update: #Pushpa2TheRule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024," read the X post by the makers of the film. Along with the update, Pushpa 2 makers posted a clip of Arjun from one of the film's teasers.

Fans were delighted that everything was back on schedule, with one remarking, "Finally some good update." Another wrote, "6 December confirm Pushpa 2 The Rule." Another wrote: "We can't wait." Many on social media appeared relieved to learn that the film would hit the theatres on December 6 as there have been various reports in recent weeks about an alleged rift between Sukumar and Arjun.

Fans had a minor meltdown after the actor chopped his beard and went on a European vacation with his family. At one time, Fahadh Faasil's name was mentioned, and many wondered if he was the one who wasn't providing dates for the film. Regardless of what occurred, Arjun's fans, who last saw him on screen in 2021 in Pushpa: The Rise, are glad that the film will be released in theatres this year.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to Sukumar's 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh will return to their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the second installment. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Devi Sri Prasad is creating the film's music with Mireslow Kuba Brozek as the cinematographer.