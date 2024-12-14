WATCH | Allu Arjun on Arrest: 'I Should Reserve My Comments Because...'

Hyderabad: Pushpa star Allu Arjun returned home after a night in jail in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre. Released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday morning, the actor spoke to the media gathered outside his residence here. He stressed that the the stampede that took life of a 35-year-old women during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule was accidental and he is extremally sorry for the incident.

The actor had spent a night in judicial custody after the local court sent him to 14-day custody, but the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. The bail came after he furnished a personal bond of Rs 50,000. His release was celebrated by his fans, family, and colleagues, who rallied behind him during the tough time.

Addressing the media after his release, Allu Arjun expressed gratitude to everyone who showed him love and support during the crisis. "I thank everyone for the love and support. There's nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate," he said with composure. The actor also conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, stating, "We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in any way possible."

Allu Arjun opens up on arrest in Sandhya theater stampede case (Video: ANI)

The incident that led to Allu Arjun's arrest occurred when the actor along with his family was inside the Sandhya Theatre, watching the movie. Outside, the scene turned chaotic as fans gathered, eager to catch a glimpse of the actor. Clarifying his role, Allu Arjun firmly denied any direct involvement in the incident. "It was purely accidental and unintentional. I have been coming to this theatre for over 20 years, and I've visited this very spot more than 30 times. There's never been an accident like this before. I should reserve my comments now because I don't want to interfere with the investigation," he remarked.

The tragic events that unfolded have sparked an outpouring of support for Allu Arjun. His father, Allu Aravind, thanked the media for their unwavering support during the difficult time. "I want to thank the media across India for their extraordinary support during the success of Bunny's film and for standing by him yesterday," said Allu Aravind.

Tollywood celebrities, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and producer Dil Raju, along with director Sukumar, visited Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad to show their solidarity. Political figures, too, voiced their support, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KTR condemning the arrest as unjust. Stars like Nani, Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan also expressed their solidarity with the actor.