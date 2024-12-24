ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun Questioned for Over 3 Hours in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Allu Arjun appeared for questioning at Chikkadpally Police Station regarding his involvement in a fatal stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere.

Allu Arjun Appears Before Police in Sandhya Theater Stampede Investigation
Allu Arjun Appears Before Police in Sandhya Theater Stampede Investigation (Photo: ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun appeared before the Chikkadpally Police Station on Monday morning, responding to the summons in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theater during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4, 2024. The incident led to the death of a woman, Revathi, and left her son, Sritej, seriously injured. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, with the questioning running till 2:45 pm.

The actor, accompanied by YVS Sudheendra, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Task Force, was questioned regarding his role in the stampede. Allu Arjun has already provided his statement, and the authorities are closely examining the actions of his bouncers during the incident. Reports suggest the stampede may have been triggered after the actor's bouncer pushed away his fans. In connection with this, one of the bouncers, Antony, was arrested and then granted conditional bail on Monday. So far, 11 individuals have been arrested, and a total of 18 people are named as accused in the case.

Authorities are now questioning whether the bouncers were hired according to the prescribed rules and have sought further details from Allu Arjun on the matter. More notices are expected to be issued as the investigation progresses. The police inquiry focuses on whether Allu Arjun organised a rally without necessary permissions, which may have led to the overcrowding and eventual tragedy.

A high-level police team was present during the investigation, including DCP Akshansh Yadav, IPS, Additional DCP Anand, DCP N. Swetha, IPS of CCS, and various senior officers from Chikkadpally, Musheerabad, and Nampally police stations. The questioning was focused on the sequence of events at Sandhya Theater and the actor's press conference following the incident. A key part of the investigation includes a 10-minute video released by the police detailing the stampede.

Heavy security was deployed around the Chikkadpally Police Station, and restrictions were imposed within a 200-meter radius, including diverging vehicular movement, ensuring a controlled environment amid intense public and media interest. The tragedy has sparked political controversy, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blaming Allu Arjun for organising an unapproved event at the theater, despite police warnings. The actor, however, denied any responsibility for the incident, calling the allegations an attempt at 'character assassination.'

