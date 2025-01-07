Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Reloaded Version To Arrive In Theatres With 20 Extra Minutes Of 'Wildfire'

Hyderabad: The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, have announced an exciting update for fans. A reloaded version of the blockbuster film, featuring 20 minutes of additional content, will hit theatres on January 11.
The announcement was made on social media platform X with a new poster, captioned: "#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY."
#Pushpa2Reloaded from JAN 11th!!💥💥— Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) January 7, 2025
WILDFIRE RELOADING THIS SANKRANTI ON BIG SCREENS! ❤️🔥🔥 #Pushpa2TheRule#Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/441Ik4stSp
The newly added content is expected to include extended scenes from the Japan sequence, which was highlighted in the film's trailer but excluded from the theatrical release. Fans are eagerly anticipating these additions, along with other key moments that promise to enhance the cinematic experience.
The timing of this reloaded version is strategic, as the film will face stiff competition in the Telugu states during Sankranthi. Major releases such as Ram Charan's Game Changer, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj, and Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam are set to clash during the festive season.
Pushpa 2 has already achieved a historic 30-day box-office run, amassing a record-breaking Rs 1,831 crore in worldwide gross collection, including Rs 1,438 crore in India. The film has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 continues the saga of Pushpa, a member of the sandalwood mafia, as he battles increasing pressure from law enforcement. The film's success spans across multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Fans are now gearing up to relive the magic with the reloaded version.
