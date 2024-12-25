Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 Makers Extend Rs 2 Crore Assistance to Sandhya Theatre Stampede Victim's Family

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun and the team behind his blockbuster film Pushpa 2 have announced a significant financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the family of a woman who tragically died in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. The incident occurred during a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rise, when a crowd had gathered for the show. Tragically, the woman, identified as Revathi, lost her life in the chaos, while her eight-year-old son was seriously injured and hospitalised.
Allu Arjun's father and veteran producer Allu Aravind and Pushpa 2 producers visited KIMS Hospital where the injured boy is undergoing treatment. Speaking to the media, Allu Aravind confirmed that the boy's condition had improved significantly, with doctors hopeful of his full recovery. Sri Tej, who was previously on ventilation support, has now been removed from the ventilator and is expected to make a full recovery soon.
The financial assistance of Rs 2 crore includes contributions from Allu Arjun (Rs 1 crore), Pushpa 2 production company Mytri Movie Makers (Rs 50 lakh), and director Sukumar (Rs 50 lakh). Aravind personally handed over the cheques to Dil Raju, Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC), for distribution to the family. In a media briefing, Allu Aravind expressed his relief at Sri Tej's recovery and conveyed his condolences to the victim's family. Due to legal procedures, he mentioned that he could not personally meet Revathi's family.
Meanwhile, the police have issued a strong warning against the spreading of false information on social media regarding the Sandhya Theater incident. Authorities have noted that misleading videos and rumours were circulating, including claims that the stampede occurred prior to Allu Arjun's arrival at the theater. The police have made it clear that strict legal action would be taken against those posting such false information.
The police investigation into the incident continues, with a special team monitoring the case. It was reported that Allu Arjun was interrogated by the police for over three hours, where he was asked more than 20 questions about the events leading up to the stampede on Tuesday. Moreover, a video containing the known facts has already been released by the police.
