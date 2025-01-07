Allu Arjun Pays Hospital Visit to Injured Boy Amid Legal Woes Post Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun visited KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad on January 7, 2025, to meet eight-year-old Sri Teja, who was severely injured during the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024. The incident occurred during the premiere of Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi and leaving her son, Sri Teja, critically injured.

Accompanied by Telangana State Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju, Allu Arjun spent around 30 minutes at the hospital. The actor enquired about Sri Teja's condition, which had shown signs of improvement following a long battle for survival. Sri Teja had been on a ventilator for nearly three weeks but reportedly responded to treatment on December 24, 2024, after being unresponsive for 20 days.

Despite the actor's willingness to visit earlier, it was delayed due to directives from the police. Initially, he had planned to visit on January 5 after complying with a court order to report to the Chikkadpally Police Station as part of his bail conditions. However, Ramgopalpet Police issued a notice advising Allu Arjun to reconsider the visit to avoid media and public gatherings that could disrupt the hospital's workings. A second notice was issued on January 6, reinforcing the need for confidentiality and making arrangements for his visit to maintain public order.

The visit comes amid ongoing legal proceedings concerning the incident. The court granted Allu regular bail on January 4, 2025, following his arrest on December 13, 2024. The court found that the incident did not amount to "culpable homicide not amounting to murder" and directed the actor to cooperate with the investigation, including weekly visits to the police station. A quash petition is pending before the Telangana High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for January 21, 2025.

In response to the tragedy, the Pushpa 2 actor extended financial support to the victim's family. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, contributed Rs 2 crore to Revathi's family, while the actor himself donated Rs 1 crore. Mythri Movies, the producers of Pushpa 2, contributed Rs 50 lakh, and director Sukumar extended another Rs 50 lakh to support the grieving family.