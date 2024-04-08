Allu Arjun Greets Fans on His Birthday; Wife Sneha Drops Pictures from Midnight Celebrations

Hyderabad: South superstar Allu Arjun marks another year in his life on Monday. As the actor turned 48 on April 8, scores of fans came to his Hyderabad home to wish him a happy birthday on the intertwining night of Sunday and Monday. The Pushpa star greeted them with a warm smile as he waved at them from a distance. Moreover, his partner Sneha Allu Reddy took to her social media handle to wish him on the special day with some unseen pictures from the birthday celebrations.

Allu Arjun, who is anticipating the release of Pushpa: The Rule, received a surprise on Monday as hundreds of fans gathered outside his Hyderabad home at midnight to wish him. Overwhelmed by their love, Allu greeted them, waved at them, and thanked them for travelling so far to wish him well. A video of the actor waving to his admirers outside his residence is currently going viral.

In the footage, he is also seen greeting them with folded hands. He blew flying kisses to them while they yelled Pushpa multiple times. The actor was seen in a multi-colour t-shirt, looking ultra cool. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a striking white belt watch.

For fans who could not see him in person, worry not as his wife Sneha dropped a string of pictures on her Instagram Story from their late-night intimate birthday party. The actor posed with his wife in one of the pictures, However, the highlight of the post remained the three-tier cake with the wax statue moment standing out.

Moreover, the makers of Pushpa are all set to release the film's teaser today, April 8, on the occasion of the star's birthday. Over the last few days, the makers have released posters featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna from the film, adding to the buzz. However, the wait is now over as fans await the teaser drop at around 11 AM on Monday.

Allu Arjun has been occupied with the filming Pushpa: The Rule for the past few months. The film, directed by Sukumar, is nearing completion and is anticipated to wrap up in the coming weeks. The sequel to the blockbuster film will be released in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024.