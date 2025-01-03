ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun Granted Regular Bail In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Nampally Court granted regular bail to actor Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theater stampede case, which caused one death during Pushpa 2's premiere.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's Nampally Court has granted regular bail to actor Allu Arjun in connection with the tragic stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident, which took place on December 4, resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and left her eight-year-old son critically injured.

The stampede occurred when Allu Arjun attended the movie's premiere. As the actor waved to fans from the sunroof of his car, a massive crowd surged forward, leading to chaos. Following the incident, the Chikkadapally police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the case but was granted four weeks of interim bail by the Telangana High Court the same day. He was released from Hyderabad's Chanchalguda prison on December 14 after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

The actor's legal team argued that he was not directly responsible for the incident, countering allegations of negligence in crowd management. The court, after reviewing arguments from both sides, observed that the investigation could continue without his custody and granted regular bail.

Allu Arjun has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation to ensure justice for the affected family.

