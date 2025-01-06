Hyderabad: The Ramgopalpet Police Station has issued a notice to Telugu actor Allu Arjun, requesting him to maintain confidentiality during his planned visit to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad. The actor was set to meet an eight-year-old boy injured in the stampede that occurred during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The tragic incident claimed the life of the boy's mother, leaving him critically injured and under treatment.

Police had initially made all arrangements for Allu Arjun's visit on January 5, 2025, at 10:30 am, after the actor agreed to comply with their conditions to ensure public order in and around the hospital. However, the actor's visit was cancelled at the last minute, reportedly on the advice of his legal team.

Allu Arjun Gets Police Notice, Urged To Keep Hospital Visit To Stampede Victim Confidential (Photo: ETV Bharat)

In their notice, the Hyderabad Police reiterated their readiness to accommodate the actor's visit with prior intimation, even within an hour's notice. They stated the importance of keeping the visit confidential to prevent public disruptions. "This is to inform that the Ramgopalpet and North Zone Police had made all arrangements for your visit to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad at 10.30 AM on 05/01/2025 after information was received that you will be complying with the conditions set by police to maintain public order inside and outside the premises. At the last minute, we received information from your manager that you are canceling your visit to see the minor stampede victim who is under treatment at KIMS and his father," the notice stated.

The police further assured Allu Arjun of a secure environment during his visit, stating, "We request you to keep the visit a confidential one so that public order can be maintained in and around the hospital. Ramgopalpet Police will escort you throughout the trip and ensure peace is maintained."

The eight-year-old boy remains in critical condition, and the tragedy continues to draw public attention. Fans and the public await clarity on whether the actor will reschedule his visit.