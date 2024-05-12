Allu Arjun Faces Legal Action After Election Campaign Visit to Nandyal

Hyderabad: The police in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, booked Tollywood actor Allu Arjun on Saturday for visiting the home of his close friend and YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi, which resulted in a huge crowd on the road. Silpa Ravi is seeking renomination from Nandyal as the state, along with Andhra Pradesh's 25 Lok Sabha seats, goes to the polls on May 13. On Saturday evening, a case was filed against the Pushpa actor and the YSRCP candidate after he visited the MLA's house without first obtaining permission from the constituency's returning officer.

On the final day of the campaign, Allu Arjun paid a visit to the MLA's home to convey his support. When people got to know about his arrival, a large crowd gathered outside the MLA's residence to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Allu arrived on the balcony with his wife Sneha Reddy, Silpa Ravi, and other family members, to address the large audience chanting 'Pushpa, Pushpa'. Silpa Ravi, AKA Singareddy Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, is running for reelection as the ruling party's nominee in the May 13 elections.

The charge was filed at the local Two Town police station under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to an order properly promulgated by a public officer). As Section 144 of the Election Code and Section 31 of the AP Police Act were in effect, the case was filed against the actor and the MLA. Meanwhile, in a social media post, Allu Arjun praised the people of Nandyal for their kind welcome. He also appreciated Silpa Ravi for her hospitality. "I wish you all the best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support," he wrote on X.

Silpa Ravi also shared a video of Allu Arjun waving at the crowd on X, praising the actor for making the trip to Nandyal to wish him luck in the elections. "Your unwavering support means everything to me, and I'm so grateful for our friendship," said the MLA.