Allu Arjun Heads To Police Station For Questioning In Connection With Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case - Watch

Allu Arjun leaves for police interrogation in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede that killed a woman during the Pushpa 2 screening.

Allu Arjun Heads to Police Station for Questioning
Allu Arjun Heads to Police Station for Questioning (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

Updated : 18 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun was seen leaving his residence in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday morning after being summoned by the Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The actor was asked to appear before the police at 11 AM to assist in the ongoing investigation surrounding the deadly incident that occurred during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rise on December 4.

The stampede, which occurred at the Sandhya Theatre in the Chikkadpally area of Hyderabad, claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, while her eight-year-old son was hospitalised with serious injuries. Following the incident, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the management of the theatre under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The woman's family filed a complaint alleging negligence and mismanagement, which led to the stampede, and tagged Allu Arjun as one of the accused.

The police issued a notice to Allu Arjun, who had earlier expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. Allu Arjun, who was initially arrested by the police on December 13, was granted a four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court and was released from jail on December 14.

The case has stirred significant controversy, particularly in the political sphere, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blaming Allu Arjun for the tragedy. He pointed out that the police had denied permission for large crowds to gather at Sandhya Theatre, citing safety concerns. Despite these allegations, Allu Arjun has dismissed them as attempts to tarnish his reputation.

