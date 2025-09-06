ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Love You My Army': Allu Arjun Dedicates SIIMA 2025 Best Actor Award To Fans After Third Consecutive Win ( Photo: IANS )

The actor posted on Instagram shortly after the event to share his happiness with fans. Posting two pictures - one of him holding the trophy with a smile and another from the event, Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Thank you, SIIMA, for the constant love & recognition. Winning 3 back-to-back SIIMA Awards is truly a humbling moment. Congratulations to all the winners & nominees. This credit goes to my Director @aryasukku garu for making this happen, my artists, my technicians, my producers and the entire crew of Pushpa. And I dedicate this award to my fans...for the unwavering love & support. I love you, my army. Humbled."

Hyderabad: The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2025 lit up the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City on Friday, September 5, to honour the best achievements in South Indian cinema. The event saw some outstanding victories, but Allu Arjun was the showstopper, winning his third consecutive SIIMA Best Actor award for his power-packed performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

While Pushpa 2 star's win was a highlight, the evening also belonged to several other notable performers and films. Kalki 2898 AD was honoured with the Best Film Award, while legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Anna Ben were named Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively for their roles in the same movie. Kamal Haasan won the Best Villain for his commanding performance in Kalki 2898 AD.

On the directorial front, Sukumar bagged Best Director for Pushpa 2: The Rule, while Prasanth Varma took home the Best Director (Critics) award for HanuMan. Teja Sajja also won Best Actor (Critics) for his role in HanuMan. Rashmika Mandanna was crowned Best Actress for Pushpa 2, with Meenakshi Chaudhary receiving Best Actress (Critics) for Lucky Baskhar.

Music too found its champions at SIIMA 2025. Devi Sri Prasad was awarded Best Music Director for Pushpa 2, while Ramajogayya Sastry, Shankar Babu Kandukuri, and Shilpa Rao won honours for lyrics and playback singing.

The ceremony also celebrated fresh talent, with Pankhuri Bhagyashree named Best Debut Actress for Mr. Bachchan and Sandeep Saroj winning Best Debut Actor for Committee Kurollu. Technical brilliance was recognised as well, with Rathnavelu taking home Best Cinematographer for Devara.