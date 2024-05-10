Allu Arjun Congratulates Chiranjeevi for Padma Vibhushan, Wishes Pawan Ahead of AP Assembly Polls

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun congratulated Megastar Chiranjeevi on being bestowed with the esteemed Padma Vibhushan award. Additionally, he sent his best wishes to his uncle, actor-turned-politician and president of Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Allu Arjun expressed his deepest admiration for Chiranjeevi's remarkable achievement, describing the honour as a moment of great pride for everyone. He wrote, "My Heartfelt Congratulations to Chiranjeevi garu for being conferred with prestigious honor, #PadmaVibhushan. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Thank you for making us proud."

On a separate occasion, Allu Arjun took to his X handle on Thursday night to extend best wishes to Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting in the ensuing Andhra Pradesh elections as the Jana Sena Party candidate. He tweeted, "My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently immersed in his upcoming project, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj and many more in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Devi Sri Prasad composing the music. Polish cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brosek is handling the camera, while Karthika Srinivas and Ruben are responsible for the editing. Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to hit theatres on August 15 this year, promising to be a cinematic treat for fans.