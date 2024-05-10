ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun Congratulates Chiranjeevi for Padma Vibhushan, Wishes Pawan Ahead of AP Assembly Polls

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

Allu Arjun Congratulates Chiranjeevi on Winning Padma Vibhushan, Wishes Pawan Kalyan on LS Polls
Allu Arjun congratulated Chiranjeevi on receiving the Padma Vibhushan award. He extended best wishes to his uncle Pawan Kalyan on his election journey.(Photo: ANI)

Tollywood star Allu Arjun congratulated Chiranjeevi on receiving the Padma Vibhushan award. He extended best wishes to his uncle and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun congratulated Megastar Chiranjeevi on being bestowed with the esteemed Padma Vibhushan award. Additionally, he sent his best wishes to his uncle, actor-turned-politician and president of Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Allu Arjun expressed his deepest admiration for Chiranjeevi's remarkable achievement, describing the honour as a moment of great pride for everyone. He wrote, "My Heartfelt Congratulations to Chiranjeevi garu for being conferred with prestigious honor, #PadmaVibhushan. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Thank you for making us proud."

Allu Arjun Congratulates Chiranjeevi on Winning Padma Vibhushan, Wishes Pawan Kalyan on LS Polls
Allu Arjun congratulated Chiranjeevi on receiving the Padma Vibhushan award. He extended best wishes to his uncle Pawan Kalyan on his election journey. (Photo: Allu Arjun's Instagram Story)

On a separate occasion, Allu Arjun took to his X handle on Thursday night to extend best wishes to Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting in the ensuing Andhra Pradesh elections as the Jana Sena Party candidate. He tweeted, "My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently immersed in his upcoming project, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj and many more in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Devi Sri Prasad composing the music. Polish cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brosek is handling the camera, while Karthika Srinivas and Ruben are responsible for the editing. Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to hit theatres on August 15 this year, promising to be a cinematic treat for fans.

READ MORE

  1. Pushpa 2 The Rule: After Massive Response to Title Track, Allu Arjun to Drop Second Single in June
  2. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule First Song Becomes Worldwide Chartbuster, Gets Most Views in 24 Hours
  3. Pushpa 2 The Rule First Single Out: Allu Arjun Delivers Intensity in This Electrifying Song

TAGGED:

ALLU ARJUN CONGRATS CHIRANJEEVIALLU ARJUN ON PAWAN KALYAN ELECTIONCHIRANJEEVIPAWAN KALYANALLU ARJUN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.