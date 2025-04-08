Allu Arjun-Atlee Film: Hollywood A-Listers Praise AA22xA6 Script as 'Unbelievable'; Epic VFX, Creature Creation and Mind-Blowing Action - Watch

Hyderabad: On Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday, Sun Pictures unveiled a treat for the actor's fans by announcing his much-speculated film with director Atlee. The film, tentatively titled #AA22xA6, was revealed as a landmark cinematic event and is billed as magnum opus by Sun Pictures.

Following the tremendous success of the Pushpa franchise, many filmmakers have been wondering how to integrate the massive star into their narratives. However, Atlee seems to have cracked the code, creating what is expected to be a 'mass magic' headlined by Allu Arjun.

Exciting Video Announcement

Sun Pictures took to social media to share a thrilling 2 minutes and 34 seconds long video. The video showcased Allu Arjun meeting Atlee and Sun Pictures’ head honcho, Kalanithi Maran. The video also featured glimpses of the team’s meetings with various talents from both India and abroad, giving fans a sneak peek into the collaboration.

A Visual Extravaganza: VFX and Hollywood Talent

The makers have promised an extravagant film loaded with VFX, creature creation, live action, and avant-garde makeup, with contributions from top-notch Hollywood talent. According to those involved in the project, the script is hailed as extraordinary, and the collaboration aims to bring the best technicians from around the world on board, ensuring a massive spectacle.

Best of Hollywood Onboard for Allu Arjun-Atlee Film

The film's makers have joined hands with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. They partnered with Lola Visual Effects in Los Angeles for spectral motion. Allu Arjun and Atlee also flew to LA to meet teams like Fractured FX, an award-winning special makeup effects studio, ILM Technoprops (specializing in virtual production tools), Ironhead Studio (a costume and art studio), and Legacy Effects, an American visual effects studio known for creature design and prosthetics.

Allu Arjun-Atlee Film With 'Mind-blowing script'

The video also features Allu Arjun and Atlee interacting with some of Hollywood’s biggest VFX and makeup experts. James Madigan, who worked on Iron Man 2, praised the script, saying, "I just got done reading the script. I got to say, my head is still spinning." He added that the action in the script is non-stop and exciting.

Oscar Nominee Mike Elizalde's Praise for the Script

Oscar nominee Mike Elizalde also praised the script, stating, "The script is unlike anything I have ever read. It is the best of what I would ever want to create." James Madigan echoed this excitement, calling the script "amazing."

Oscar-Winning Makeup Artist Justin Raleigh on Board

Oscar-winning makeup artist Justin Raleigh, who is the owner of Fractured FX, expressed his enthusiasm about the film, especially the potential for creating creatures and characters. He said, "Reading through it, very excited about all the creature potential. All the different character potential." He also looked forward to seeing Atlee's vision come to life.

Lola VFX’s William Wright Anderson's Take on the Script

William Wright Anderson, co-owner of Lola VFX and known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Kalki 2898 AD, praised the script, calling it "unbelievable." His words were highlighted in the video with the text: "When Mass Meets Magic."