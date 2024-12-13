Allu Arjun Arrested in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, Will Be Presented in Nampally Court; Chiranjeevi With Wife Visit Actor's Home

Hyderabad: A day after celebrating the success of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule in the national capital, Allu Arjun was on Friday arrested by the city police in the Sandhya theatre stampede case. While the film continues to shatter box office records worldwide, back home, Allu Arjun faces scrutiny over a tragic stampede that occurred on December 4 at the film's premiere show on December 4.

The actor was taken into police custody from his residence in Hyderabad. He was escorted to the Chikkadpally police station in the presence of his father, renowned film producer Allu Arvind, and other family members. According to the latest updates, the 41-year-old actor was taken for a medical examination. The medical examination of the actor was conducted under the supervision of the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. He will now be presented in Nampally Court.

Following Allu Arjun's arrest, megastar Chiranjeev along with his wife Surekha Konidala visited the Allu family. For unversed, Surekha is Allu Arjun's paternal aunt.

Allu Arjun Detained in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Earlier, Allu Arjun approached the Telangana High Court to quash the case registered by the Hyderabad Police about the stampede. The case stems from a tragic incident, where a stampede claimed the life of Revathi, 35, and left her 13-year-old son, Sri Tej, critically injured. The police registered the case under sections 105 and 118, among others, against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management.

The case was registered at Chikkadpally Police Station on December 5 on a complaint by the deceased woman’s husband. Before Allu, Hyderabad Police have arrested three persons in connection with the case. According to the police, neither the theatre management nor Allu Arjun's team informed them about their visit, and no additional security provisions were made to manage the crowd. This lack of preparation led to the devastating consequences.

Revathi (35) and her son Sri Tej (13) felt suffocated due to a large public influx and the police personnel who were on duty pulled them out of the public from the lower balcony, performed CPR on her son, and immediately shifted them to the nearby Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. The doctor of Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital said that she was dead and son Sri Tej was advised to be shifted to another hospital for better treatment.

In response to the tragedy, Allu Arjun announced assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased's family and expressed his deep sorrow. He also promised to cover the medical expenses of Sri Tej and meet the grieving family personally.