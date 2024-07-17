'Allu Arjun And Sukumar Will Surely Recreate Magic': Devi Sri Prasad on Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is one of the highly anticipated movies. The film, which was supposed to hit theatres on August 15, will now be released in December this year. While fans are waiting for Pushpa 2 updates with bated breath, music director Devi Sri Prasad expressed his confidence in the actor-director duo's ability to recreate the magic of the first instalment.

In a recent media interaction, Devi Sri Prasad stated, "Allu Arjun and Sukumar will surely recreate magic. As Pushpa 1: The Rise became a blockbuster, expectations for Pushpa 2: The Rule have increased among the audience worldwide. I'm thrilled that the two songs from the upcoming movie have received a positive response, particularly Sookesi, which has resonated with audiences across the country."

Meanwhile, a recent video of Allu Arjun sporting a slightly trimmed beard has sparked speculation among fans, with some even predicting a summer 2025 release. However, the actor's team while speaking to a newswire, dispelled these rumours, clarifying that the video was taken recently but does not indicate any changes to the film's release schedule.

"Allu Arjun still has long hair and a beard; he's just been groomed better," the team said. "People forget that Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Pushpa Raj go from being a daily wage worker and smuggler to a don. He still can't look as unkept and scraggly as in Pushpa: The Rise. There are no plans to postpone the film from December 6 either," they added.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule features Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. Other actors including Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, and Jagapathi Babu, will also feature in significant roles.