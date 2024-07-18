Allu Arjun And Sukumar At Odds? Pushpa 2 Delayed Due To Reported Conflict - Here's The Real Story

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was initially slated for release on August 15, has been pushed back to December 6. Since then, there has been speculation surrounding the delay in the movie's shooting schedule. Rumours have been circulating that the filming of the action entertainer has come to a halt due to a supposed rift between its lead actor, Allu Arjun, and director Sukumar. Furthermore, it was reported that the gap between the actor and the director has caused the delay in the film's shooting.

However, sources close to the film's team have come forward to clarify that the rumours of a rift between Allu Arjun and Sukumar are baseless. According to these sources, the recent shooting schedule did not take place as planned because Allu Arjun had taken a family vacation. The actor has now returned to Hyderabad and is set to resume shooting on either July 22 or 25. Moreover, Allu Arjun will be actively participating in the shoot from July 28 onwards. The film's team has categorically denied any issues between Allu Arjun and Sukumar, stating that the two have always worked in perfect harmony.

Meanwhile, the film's soundtrack has been generating significant buzz, with two songs already released to great acclaim. The catchy and upbeat tunes composed by Devi Sri Prasad have been a major talking point. Given that Pushpa 2: The Rule is a pan-India release, director Sukumar is keen to wrap up the remaining portion of the shooting by October, allowing sufficient time for promotions. Unlike the first instalment, Sukumar plans to extensively promote the film in Hindi, ensuring a wider reach and greater impact.