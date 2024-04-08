Allu Arjun 42nd Birthday: Excited Fans Break Fence of Actor's Home to Get Closer - See His Reaction

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun celebrated his 42nd birthday on April 8. Fans flooded his home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. Excitement was palpable as they gathered outside his residence, some going to great lengths to get closer to the actor. A die-hard fan even broke through the wire fence for a better view.

A video surfaced on Instagram, showing Allu Arjun expressing gratitude to the enthusiastic crowd, waving and acknowledging their support. Fans, who were busy recording him on their phones, displayed their adoration in various ways - one climbed a tree, another stood on a car. The fervour was so intense that a fan broke the barrier to get a better look at the actor.

Another clip captured ardent supporters gathering outside his house at midnight to share their birthday wishes. The videos of Allu Arjun and meeting his fans have now become viral on social media. Dressed casually in a printed shirt and joggers, he stepped out as the crowd cheered, chanting "Pushpa" repeatedly. With folded hands, he greeted them warmly.

Coinciding with his birthday, the teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule was revealed today. The teaser opens with scenes of a religious festival, where people chant and pray to Goddess Kali. The focus then shifts to Allu Arjun, embodying the character of Pushpa Raj, donning a fierce avatar at the festival, and engaging in intense confrontations. The teaser concludes with a promise from Pushpa Raj to take down more adversaries.

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. The movie also features Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjay, and Ajay, and is set to release on August 15. Pushpa 2 will showcase music by Devi Sri Prasad and sound design by Resul Pookutty, an acclaimed award-winner.