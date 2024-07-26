All's Well Between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor? Duo Spotted Together at Airport Amid Breakup Rumors - Watch

Hyderabad: Of late, the headlines have been buzzing with the chatter around Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship status. The couple, who had been together for several years, have reportedly ended their relationship this year. While neither Arjun nor Malaika have officially announced the split, their social media activity has fuelled ongoing speculation.

On Friday, July 26, both Arjun and Malaika were spotted at the Mumbai airport, which only intensified public curiosity. A video showing Malaika arriving at the airport in a navy blue coat and white pants, with sunglasses completing her look was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. The same video also features Arjun Kapoor in a black and white t-shirt making his way towards the airport entrance. The footage does not clarify if they arrived together, but it certainly sparked speculation among fans and media alike.

In the midst of these swirling rumours, Malaika took to her Instagram Stories to share a reflective note. Her message read, "Every smile, every loving word, every kind action is a reflection of the beauty of your soul. Happy Morning." This post drew attention as it came shortly after rumours about her breakup with Arjun intensified. Malaika's absence from Arjun's birthday celebration on June 26 had already fueled speculation, further compounded by her lack of birthday wishes for him on social media.

It’s worth noting that this isn't the first time the couple has faced breakup rumours. Earlier in the year, reports of their relationship had "run its course," did surface. However, Malaika’s manager had previously dismissed these reports as "rumours."

In a recent interview with a magazine, Malaika addressed the impact of online negativity on her life. She stated, "I have somehow built a mechanism—or shield, I would say—around me where I don’t let the negativity through anymore." Malaika explained how she has shielded herself from various sources of negativity, including people, work environments, social media, and trolls. She admitted, “The minute I feel that energy, I recoil instantly. It’s something I’ve learned to do over time. It would get to me earlier and I would lose sleep over it. I’d be lying if I said things don’t affect me at all—I’m human too, and so I will cry, break down, and have all the emotions associated with being trolled. But you’ll never see that in public."